Penticton Company Dumped by City for Multinational

David Appleton says his bid for Penticton’s residential garbage collection wasn’t given a fair evaluation by the City of Penticton.

Last week, Penticton city council awarded a seven-year contract, worth up to $1.1 million to Waste Connections, a Texas-based multinational that bought out Progressive Waste Solutions, Penticton’s former contractor, last year.

Progressive was also a major corporate entity, with their Canadian office in Ontario. Appleton Waste Management, on the other hand, is based in Summerland. read more >>