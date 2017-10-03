P&G Launches Bottle Made from Ocean Plastic

At the Our Ocean Conference 2017 in Malta, Procter & Gamble Co. launched the Fairy Ocean Plastic bottle made completely from post-consumer recycled plastic and ocean plastic. The launch aims to raise awareness of the issue of ocean plastic and what can be done to prevent plastic waste from reaching the ocean.

The first-ever Fairy Ocean Plastic Bottle has been created in partnership with recycling expert TerraCycle and will reach British consumers in 2018. The U.K. launch will include 320,000 bottles, the largest production run of recyclable dish soap bottles in the world made using ocean plastic. read more >>