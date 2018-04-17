OWMA to host waste Truck Driving Championship in Ottawa

× Expand Shane Buckingham OWMA Last year's event was held at the City of London's Material Recycling Facility (Miller Waste Systems).

The Ontario Waste Management Association is hosting the 28th Annual Waste Sector (Ontario) Truck Driving Championship Competition on June 9 at R.W. Tomlinson Environmental in Ottawa.

All drivers and guests are invited to network while enjoying appetizers and refreshments on Friday evening the day before the competition.

All drivers will write an exam at 7 a.m. prior to the race.

The 2018 Truck Driving Championship will consist of the following categories:

1. Special Services (single axle recycling trucks; boom trucks; side loaders)

2. Tandem Axle Rear Loader

3. Front End Loader

4. Roll Off

A driver can only compete in one category. Multi-division companies are permitted to enter a slate of contestants from each division, three drivers per division, per category (12 drivers). The entry fee is $197.75 per driver. Make your cheque payable to “OWMA” and submit it with your application before June 5, 2018. There will be absolutely no on-site registrations OR modifications to categories. The winners of each category in each section will be awarded a plaque that will hang in the company offices for a year and have the opportunity to participate in the Ontario Truck Driving Provincial Competition and drivers will receive awards.

Eligibility requirements and an application form are enclosed in this package. ALL APPLICATIONS, TOGETHER WITH FULL PAYMENT, MUST BE SUBMITTED BEFORE JUNE 5th, 2018 TO: Michele Goulding Ontario Waste Management Association 2005 Clark Blvd., Unit 3 Brampton, Ontario L6T 5P8 Fax: 905-791-9514

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: 1. Contestants must have worked as a full-time employee in the Industry for no less than one (1) year. Seasonal employee lay-offs will be considered after two years continuing employment. 2. Contestants must be employed as a driver at the time of the Driving Championship and have performed the duties of a professional truck driver for at least 11 of the 12 months prior to the competition. 3. Contestants must be free of preventable accidents and moving traffic violation convictions for a one (1) year period prior to the Driving Championship entry date. 4. Contestants should have a reasonable work attendance record. Contestants should be disqualified if the driver has missed more than eleven (11) working days in the one (1) year period prior to the competition date without a doctor’s clearance; or have demonstrated chronic tardiness in the one (1) year prior to the competition.

For more detailed info about the event, please view the OWMA's event material here.