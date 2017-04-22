OWMA Membership Update - a Review of the Important Issues Impacting the Waste Management Sector

TUESDAY, MAY 30TH, 2017 at 12:00 noon - 1:00pm

How to Register:

Go to www.owma.org and register through the events calendar. Once your registration has been processed you will receive an email confirmation with further sign in information.

Cost to OWMA Members: Complimentary

THIS WEBINAR IS OPEN ONLY TO OWMA MEMBERS WHO ARE IN GOOD STANDING

There continues to be many issues facing the waste sector and there has been much undertaken by the Association to ensure our membership is well represented.

The webinar will provide a number of important updates including:

OWMA‘s work on developing recommendations on new regulations for used tires, municipal household hazardous and special waste, e-waste and printed paper and packaging;

The MOECC‘s Organics Working Group and progress towards an organics strategy;

Update on the State of Organics Processing in Ontario;

Excess Soil Management;

OWMA‘s best management practice guide for creating pollinator habitats at waste management sites;

Ontario‘s Climate Action Plan; and

Updates on approvals modernization and financial assurance

The webinar will help establish the value proposition for OWMA members - if you want to know what your association does for you…join us!

Webinar Leader:

Peter Hargreave, Director of Policy & Strategy, OWMA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.