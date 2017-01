The union representing Toronto’s garbage workers is crying foul on the release of a report recommending that Toronto contract out garbage collection in Scarborough.

“It is incredibly disappointing that the Mayor and Senior Management are pushing to privatize garbage collection in Scarborough and kicking hard-working men and women to the curb in order to achieve an ideological objective,” said CUPE Local 416 President Eddie Mariconda in a written statement Jan. 11. read more >>