Ottawa Student's Recycling App a Success

When Edward Ren's laptop died this past winter while trying to finish a final project, he wanted to know how he could dispose of it responsibly.

After some online research, he realized that stores that sell electronics are also required by law to take them back and recycle them. He figured a lot of people probably didn't know this information and maybe he could turn it into an app.

"If I could make an app, I could a) display all the locations in Canada, b) also make it easy to get there, like provide in-app navigational tools that could help a lot of people like me in that situation," he said.

read more >>