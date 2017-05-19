Oshawa Regional Staff Say No to Clear Bag Policy

Durham staff say a move to clear garbage bags is not in the cards for the region.

According to a report to be presented at the May 3 meeting of the committee of the whole, staff conclude that there is not enough information available to support making such a move, echoing the conclusion made the last time such a move was considered, back in 2014.

Under a clear bag policy, residents would do away with the traditional black garbage bag and put their waste in transparent ones. The intent of such a program is that waste workers would be able to see if items that shouldn’t be there, such as recyclables or compost, and possibly leave them behind. read more >>

