Organics pickup starts in Red Deer

The City of Red Deer in Alberta is kicking off a curbside organics collection program this April, following a successful green cart pilot program that found 39% less waste binned by participating residents.

City Council approved raising Red Deer utility bills by $1 million in 2018 (a spike of $1 a month per household) for the purchase of green carts and curbside pickup of organic waste. However, city officials predict savings from a less hectic landfill schedule.

Green Carts were delivered to the front of residents’ homes since Feb. 20 until the end of March. The city has a population of about 100,450.

In 2019, Red Deer is adding even more carts — a blue one for recyclables and a black one for waste.

The launch of the organics program coincides with Green Deer 2018, an annual city cleanup that starts on Monday, April 2 and runs until Sunday, June 3. The City is looking for volunteers from all areas of the city to register to help clean up. Those wanting to participate in the Green Deer program can register by calling 403-309-8411, or visiting the Recreation Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre or Collicutt Centre.

“The Green Deer campaign is about beautifying our city and using the positive actions of the majority to cancel out the careless actions of the few who littered over the winter months,” said Suzanne Jubb, City of Red Deer Community and Program Facilitator, in a statement.