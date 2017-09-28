Ontario Waste-free Strategy Won't Eliminate Garbage on Its Own

Ontario’s goal of one day sending zero waste to landfill looks good on paper, but won’t be enough to completely eliminate garbage on its own, the province’s environmental commissioner said Wednesday.

The province generates nearly 12 million tonnes of waste a year — more than 850 kilograms per person — and only recycles about a quarter of that amount. That rate hasn’t changed in more than a decade, but the Liberal government has introduced a waste-free strategy that aims to divert 100 per cent of waste away from landfills, although it hasn’t set a date for that target. read more >>