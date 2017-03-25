Ontario to Push for Canadian Exemption to New York State 'Buy American' Policy

Two Ontario cabinet ministers were in New York state to urge legislators to exempt Canada from a Buy American policy it plans to introduce, warning that it could lead to trouble on both sides of the border.

Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid and International Trade Minister Michael Chan met with officials in Albany, NY, on Tuesday. Before the meeting, they said they would focus not on the potential impacts to Canada’s economy, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, but on New York’s “self interest.” read more >>

