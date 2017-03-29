Ontario Set for First Cap-and-trade Auction as Provinces Watch Closely

by

Ontario’s cap-and-trade system aimed at lowering greenhouse gas emissions begins in earnest Wednesday with its first auction, which other provinces said they will be watching closely as they consider their own carbon pricing plans.

The provincial Liberal government hopes the auction — held every three months — will bring in $1.9 billion a year, or $8 billion by the end of 2020, to be invested in programs that reduce emissions and help businesses and consumers adapt to a low-carbon economy. read more >>

