Ontario plans to join the Québec-California carbon market as of January 1, 2018, under a harmonization and integration agreement (linkage agreement) announced on September 22.1 The Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) has also proposed changes to its cap and trade regulations, which are open for public comment until November 6, 2017. read more >>
Ontario's Cap And Trade Agreement With Québec And California
Featured Suppliers
-
Paradigm Software, L.L.C.
113 Old Padonia Road, Suite 200, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030, United States of America