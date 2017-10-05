Ontario's Cap And Trade Agreement With Québec And California

Ontario plans to join the Québec-California carbon market as of January 1, 2018, under a harmonization and integration agreement (linkage agreement) announced on September 22.1 The Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) has also proposed changes to its cap and trade regulations, which are open for public comment until November 6, 2017. read more >>

