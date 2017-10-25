Ontario Private Member’s Bill Proposes Ban on Non-compostable Coffee Pods

An MPP’s call for a province-wide ban on all non-compostable coffee pods could give a jolt to the industry behind the ubiquitous single-use plastic cups, with one manufacturer saying recycling is the better way to tackle the waste.

If passed, the private member’s bill introduced by Progressive Conservative Norm Miller on Wednesday would prohibit the sale of all non-compostable coffee pods by punishment of a fine of up to $5,000. The law would kick in four years after it receives royal assent.

“It’s the best solution for the environment,” the Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP told Kelly Cutrara on AM640 on Thursday. read more >>