Ontario PC Leader Pledges to Scrap Cap-and-trade, Restore Auditor’s Veto on Government Ads

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown is making some promises he may have to keep if he wins next year’s Ontario election.

On Tuesday, Brown vowed to withdraw the province from the Western Climate Initiative, which it joined in 2010 in partnership with Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, California, and six other American states.

The Conservative chief, who leads Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne in public opinion polls, has been deliberately coy about his plans for governing after the June 7, 2018 vote. read more >>