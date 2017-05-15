Ontario Marks Three Billion Cans and Bottles Recycled

Three billion alcohol containers have been kept out of the province's landfills to date, instead being recycled through the Ontario Deposit Return Program.

Through the program, alcohol containers such as plastic and glass bottles, aluminum and steel cans, bag-in-box and Tetra Pak containers can be returned to the Beer Store locations across Ontario for a full deposit refund. Returned containers are recycled into useful new products such as new bottles and cans, carpeting, insulation, and plastic lumber, generating hundreds of jobs in Ontario each year.

Programs like the Ontario Deposit Return Program support Ontario's move toward a circular economy -- a system where valuable materials destined for landfill are reused or recycled, protecting the environment while creating new jobs and investment opportunities.

Recycling containers back into productive use also supports the province's efforts to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from landfilled materials.

Reducing waste and protecting the environment is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.