Ontario Government Releases Updated Waste-Free Ontario Strategy

The provincial government released a final draft of its Waste-Free Ontario Strategy today, which includes sweeping changes on how waste is regulated, managed and overseen in the province.
The Strategy for a Waste-Free Ontario: Building the Circular Economy has been posted on the Environmental Bill of Rights Registry for a 45-day consultation period.
The policies and principles contained in the final draft align with the priorities of the OWMA and demonstrate that our association is playing a key role in helping the province move toward a more circular economy and a low-carbon future.
The updated document includes the government’s plans to:
- Start the transition of Ontario’s recycling programs over the next two years, while making special considerations for the Blue Box,
- Empower the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority to collect better data and provide proper oversight and enforcement,
- Amend the 3Rs regulations,
- Establish service provider requirements,
- Improve landfill data, planning and management,
- Create sustainable end markets through green procurement practices, disposal bans and environment standards, and,
- Reduce waste through the province’s excess soil management framework, organics action plan, and initiative to modernize approvals.