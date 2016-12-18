Ontario Government Releases Updated Waste-Free Ontario Strategy

The provincial government released a final draft of its Waste-Free Ontario Strategy today, which includes sweeping changes on how waste is regulated, managed and overseen in the province.

The Strategy for a Waste-Free Ontario: Building the Circular Economy has been posted on the Environmental Bill of Rights Registry for a 45-day consultation period.

The policies and principles contained in the final draft align with the priorities of the OWMA and demonstrate that our association is playing a key role in helping the province move toward a more circular economy and a low-carbon future.

The updated document includes the government’s plans to: