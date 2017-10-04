Ontario Considers Ban on Sending Organic Waste to Landfills

From coffee grounds, to leftover fettuccine alfredo, to the slimy, brown head of lettuce forgotten at the back of your fridge, the Ontario government is aiming to keep all organic waste away from landfills.

It’s an ambitious target for a province that generates nearly 12 million tonnes of waste a year — more than 850 kilograms per person — and only recycles about a quarter of that amount.

If improvements aren’t made, the province’s landfills could run out of capacity within the next 20 years, the government warns. read more >>