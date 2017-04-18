Ontario Cap-and-Trade Update: Auction, decision and proposal

As Ontario’s Cap-and-Trade Program is now in full swing, we wanted to provide an update on some of the more noteworthy developments.

On March 22nd, 2017, the Ontario Government held the first quarterly auction for emission allowances under the Cap-and-Trade Program. As previously reported, the Ontario Government indicated that it expects to raise $1.9B yearly from the sale of emission allowances. The first auction generated $472,031,155 in proceeds from the sale of 25,296,367 current allowances sold at $18.08 each, and 812,000 from future vintage allowances sold at $18.07 each. The auction sold 100% of current vintage allowances and 27% of future vintage allowances.