Ontario’s First Cap-and-trade Auction Is Done, and the World Didn’t End

Moments of non-partisan goodwill are rare enough at Queen’s Park that they deserve to be noted. On Monday, Environment and Climate Change Minister Glen Murray got a handshake and congratulations from his NDP critic Peter Tabuns after Murray announced the results of the province’s first auction of carbon allowances. (The Tories released a statement that was substantially less generous; more on that shortly.) It was gracious, even if the Liberals and New Democrats were back to savaging each other in Question Period the next day. read more >>

