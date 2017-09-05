On Hard-to-use Brownfields, Property Owners See a New Option Shining down on Them

Brownfields come in all shapes and sizes, from a few blocks to many acres, and all locations, from inner cities through suburbia and into rural areas.

They get their name because they have environmental contamination. And their owners, in some cases public officials, would like to overcome that obstacle to return them to some kind of productive use.

Sometimes, such as with the site of the former Ford Motor Co. assembly plant in St. Paul, the contamination is manageable enough to remove safely and allow for a new life as tax-generating, privately redeveloped properties. read more >>