Office Depot and TerraCycle Partner on Binder Recycling

Most of us have accumulated a collection of school or office binders over the years, including the infamous Trapper Keeper, which has evolved from the primary colours that paired well with the big hair and pastel Reeboks of the 1980s, to what are now more vivid and modern hues. In adulthood, we accumulate more binders from countless employee training programs and those quarterly sales meetings.

Sure, you can reuse them over and over again, but what about when it comes time to dispose them? You could wield a screwdriver and disassemble them, but consumers are about as likely to do that as they are to scoop coffee grounds out of single-use coffee pods in order to recycle the foil tins.

Two companies say they have found an alternative to these contraptions generally made out of cardboard, vinyl and metal. Office Depot recently announced a partnership with market upcycling leader TerraCycle that both firms say can help boost waste diversion efforts. read more >>