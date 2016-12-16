Now 50 Cents More to Bring Bags to Landfill Yourself

The city hopes its latest increase in garbage bag prices will reduce traffic to the landfill site.

The finance and labour relations committee approved several fee increases on Monday night, including a 15-cent bump in the cost of bags brought to the landfill site, from $2.85 up to $3.00.

Tags for bags or cans left at the curb will rise just five cents, from $2.45 to $2.50.

“We're trying to encourage people not to come to the landfill site -- it's causing some logistical problems,” said infrastructure and development services director Ed Dujlovic. read more >>