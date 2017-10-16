Nova Scotia's Cap and Trade Needs Targets to Be Effective, Committee Told

Nova Scotia's proposed cap and trade regime must have declining emissions caps in order to be effective, the legislature's law amendments committee was told Monday.

Proposed amendments to the province's Environment Act don't set caps yet, for a system that is expected to begin in late 2018.

"The caps must be declining and must represent a reduction in greenhouse gases when compared with the business as usual case here in Nova Scotia," said Stephen Thomas of the Ecology Action Centre.