Given that Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government imposed a cap-and-trade carbon pricing scheme on Ontarians Jan. 1, here’s something interesting you may not know.

Ontario doesn’t have an actual carbon price right now.

The initial 4.3-cent-per-litre hike in gasoline prices (which the government predicts will average $8 per month per household) is an interim rate — basically an industry/government guess of what Ontario’s carbon price will be when it has one. read more >>