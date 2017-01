In Saskatoon, you can recycle a McDonalds cup. In Calgary, Ziploc bags go into the blue bin. In Vancouver, Keurig coffee pods are not trashed. But in Regina, these things remain destined for the landfill.

That’s because not all recycling plants, and not all recycling contracts, are created equal.

Recycling is not just about being green. Recycling is a business and our would-be trash has resale value.