Norfolk Closes Lid on Condo Trash Debate

Norfolk County Council finally closed the lid on condominium trash pickup Tuesday evening by extending it to a majority of unit owners, but not without a final kick at the metaphorical can.

The previous week, during the Tuesday, March 21 council-in-committee meeting, the members in attendance followed considerable debate with a 4-3 vote in favour of a motion tied 3-3 and broken by meeting chair Deputy Mayor Jim Oliver to extend garbage pickup to the end of each unit driveway within condominiums whose internal road networks were adequate for current collection vehicles (both garbage and recycling). Each individual condo association would have to apply to the county to see if required minimums were met. read more >>