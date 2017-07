The City of Penticton's process for choosing a new waste management contractor was up to snuff, according to an evaluation by the city's chief financial officer.

The evaluation comes after Summerland-based Appleton Waste Services Inc. claimed it wasn't given a fair shake in the request for proposal process the city undertook in the spring. That result of that process preferred Texas-based Waste Connections — which bought the previous contractor last year — to Appleton. read more >>