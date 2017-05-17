No More Black Bags in Victoria County

The Municipality of Victoria County passed a new bylaw on Monday, which will see residents no longer using black bags for their household waste

Jocelyn Bethune, communications officer for the county’s public works, said the bylaw comes into effect on June 1, however the municipality will not start tagging residents’ black bags at curbside until the fall.

“The new bylaw provides more of a framework of how we were actually operating anyway,” said Bethune. “People are already using clear bags.”

In October 2014, the municipality began a clear bag program, which has been successful. read more >>