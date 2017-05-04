No Gloves or Masks: Hyderabad waste pickers segregate waste by hand, despite GHMC initiative

by

P Shekhar, a 30-year-old waste picker, stands on top of an auto tipper that collects household waste in Hyderabad. The foul smell of garbage causes passers-by to cover their noses, but Shekhar and two other workers are forced to segregate wet and dry waste — without gloves or masks — using their hands.

Though last year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) adopted a new initiative to urge citizens to segregate waste dry and wet waste, the practice has not been widely accepted. read more >>

