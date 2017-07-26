New Zealand Government Backs EnviroNZ’s Plastic Recycling Plant with $1.25M

A NZ$1.25 million grant has been awarded to support the upgrade and recommissioning of EnviroNZ’s plastic extrusion plant in Christchurch by the New Zealand Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund.

The plant will be able to recycle over 1000 tonnes of woven polypropylene bulk fertiliser bags into high quality pellets each year. These polypropylene pellets will then be used by New Zealand companies to make locally manufactured products such as irrigation tubing and rope.

Originally the facility was acquired as part of EnviroNZ's purchase of Christchurch-based Mastagard in 2014, but had been mothballed since 2012.