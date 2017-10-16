New Waste Diversion Programs to Be Introduced in Simcoe

The county, running the Green Bin program since 2008, will be launching two new initiatives as part of their diversion efforts. In early 2018, residents will be able to recycle their electronics and textiles from the comfort of their front lawns.

This is the largest, most invested in and utilized public service that Wilma Bureau, contracts and collections supervisor in solid waste management hopes will increase diversion rates from landfills. Currently, over 85 percent of textiles purchased end up in landfills as opposed to being donated for re-use, according to Bureau.