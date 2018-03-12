Ontario's child car seats get drop-off expansion for recycling

× Expand SWR Seats The groups estimate that every year an estimated quarter of a million child car seats end up in landfills in Ontario.

One less seat, one world to keep, is the new tagline for a partnership between Green Propeller Recycling and insurance company The Co-operators to expand child car seat recycling efforts in Ontario.

Green Propeller Recycling is a non-profit social enterprise that employs people with barriers to employment to manually deconstruct the used child car seats. This allows the materials to be repurposed to make items such as tote bags, backpacks and reusable steel. The additional drop-off locations announced today represent a very significant expansion of its network in Ontario.

The groups estimate that every year an estimated quarter of a million child car seats end up in landfills in Ontario.

“For decades, the only choice people had to dispose of child car seats that were damaged, expired or which children had outgrown, was to throw it away,” said Graham Lewis, founder and executive director of Green Propeller Recycling, in a statement. “We are working to change that, and by partnering with local Co-operators offices, it is now easier than ever to be part of the solution and keep your child car seats out of landfills.”

In addition to serving as drop-off locations, The Co-operators has made a financial contribution to Green Propeller Recycling. Participating Co-operators advisors' offices are located in the following southern Ontario communities:

Ancaster Georgetown Orangeville Bolton Guelph Paris Brampton Hamilton Scarborough

Brantford Kitchener Shelburne Burlington Listowel Stoney Creek Cambridge Markdale

Stratford Dundalk Milton Toronto Dundas Mitchell Waterdown Elmira Mount Forest

Waterloo Fergus North York Wingham

Those with child car seats to be recycled are asked to register online at www.greenpropellerrecycling.com, which will then direct them to nearby drop-off locations. For all Co-operators clients, the fee of $15 plus tax to offset the cost of labour will be waived.