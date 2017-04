Owners of the former Entropex facility in Sarnia announced their plastics recycling company has been named ReVital Polymers Inc.

Partners Emmie Leung and Tony Moucachen purchased the assets of plastics recycler Entropex after the Sarnia business went into receivership last summer, putting 155 people out of work.

Leung is founder and CEO of Emterra Group and Moucachen is founder and president of Merlin Plastics Group. read more >>