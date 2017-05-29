New App Could Significantly Reduce Food Waste

by

With tons of wasted food in Peel region, it'd be ideal if Mississauga responded with a solution.

According to an audit by the Region of Peel last year, Peel wastes food daily. People in the region dispose of tons of edible food from all food groups (meat, vegetables, dairy products, eggs, bread). Not rotten food that went sour, but actual edible items that were just casually disposed of.

How much food, you might ask?

The audit shows that 40 percent of food thrown out is avoidable food waste. read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™