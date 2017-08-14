New $100M Municipal GHG Challenge Fund: Ontario

The Government of Ontario has announced the Ontario Municipal GHG Challenge Fund, which will be funded by proceeds from Ontario’s cap and trade program. This initiative is part of Ontario's Climate Change Action Plan and the Hon. Chris Ballard, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, made the announcement at the AMO meeting in Ottawa

The Fund, which will have $100M for 2017-18, will support municipal projects that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in any sector, including waste and organics. Projects that are currently underway are only eligible if they were initiated after June 1, 2016.

The program highlights are as follows: