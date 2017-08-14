New $100M Municipal GHG Challenge Fund: Ontario

The Government of Ontario has announced the Ontario Municipal GHG Challenge Fund, which will be funded by proceeds from Ontario’s cap and trade program. This initiative is part of Ontario's Climate Change Action Plan and the Hon. Chris Ballard, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, made the announcement at the AMO meeting in Ottawa
The Fund, which will have $100M for 2017-18, will support municipal projects that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in any sector, including waste and organics. Projects that are currently underway are only eligible if they were initiated after June 1, 2016.
The program highlights are as follows:
- Ontario is investing up to $100 million of proceeds from its carbon market in the Municipal GHG Challenge Fund in 2017/18.
- Municipalities are invited to submit applications for the fund by Nov. 14, 2017. Selected projects will be announced in 2018.
- Any Ontario municipality with a community-wide greenhouse gas emissions inventory, emissions reduction targets and a strategy to reduce emissions is eligible to apply. Municipalities may request up to $10 million per project.
- Municipalities with a population of less than 10,000 that do not have a community-wide greenhouse gas emissions inventory, reduction targets and a plan, may be eligible for the Very Small Municipalities Stream. These municipalities are invited to apply using the same application.
- Ontario will be hosting webinars on the Municipal GHG Challenge Fund in September to help applicants get a better understanding of the program and its requirements.
- The Climate Change Action Plan and carbon market form the backbone of Ontario's strategy to cut greenhouse gas pollution to 15 per cent below 1990 levels by 2020, 37 per cent by 2030 and 80 per cent by 2050. The government will report on the plan's implementation annually and review the plan at least every five years.