Nelson Imposes Lower Weight Restrictions on Residential Garbage Bags

Garbage crews will be carrying a set of scales with them in their truck this year.

If your garbage or recycling bag looks a little on the heavy side, they will weigh it and if it’s over 44pounds (20 kg) they’ll leave it on the curb with a note telling you it’s too heavy.

In addition to rejecting bags that are too heavy, city workers will not take bags that have been leftinside garbage cans.

This new procedure is part of an amendment to the city’s Waste Management and Wildlife AttractantBylaw, adopted at city council on January 9. read more >>