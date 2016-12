The NDP has asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to investigate the case of Richmond MP Joe Peschisolido, who has been sued by Chinese investors in connection with an immigration investment fraud case.

Plaintiff Yicheng Jiang alleges a group of seven investors were persuaded by B.C. immigration entrepreneur Paul Oei to use illegal underground banking transactions in China to wire about $4 million into a trust account at Peschisolido’s law firm. read more >>