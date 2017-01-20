Natural Gas-fired Hydro Plant and Its 11 Lost Jobs Mourned as First Victims of Ontario’s Cap and Trade Program

by

Eleven jobs lost in North Bay are the result of Premier Kathleen Wynne’s “war on natural gas,” Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli says.

Fedeli made the comment Tuesday after Atlantic Power Corporation announced it is closing its plant on Highway 11 North.

Atlantic Power is also mothballing a plant in Kapuskasing after subsidiary Atlantic Power Limited Partnership agreed to terminate its power purchase agreements with the Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation for both plants. The agreements were scheduled to expire in December. read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™