Nate Davis Awarded Waste360 40 under 40 Award at 2017 Waste Expo in New Orleans

Nate Davis, Director of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) Parts – Parts Central is being awarded the prestigious Waste360 40 Under 40 Award at the 2017 Waste Expo, being held at the Earnest N. Morial Convention Center, in New Orleans Louisiana, from May 9 through May 12, 2017.

The award, created and distributed by Waste Industry Media Group, Waste360, recognizes 40 individuals under age 40 each year – who have majorly contributed to the promotion of the waste industry.

“We’re very proud to have Nate Davis being recognized for this award,” said Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) President Pat Carroll. “Nate’s ‘outside the box’ creativity and energy has consistently distinguished him in the roles and assignments he’s been given. He’s most deserving of this award.”

Davis began his career with ESG in 2005 and was thrust into Product Management – where he was Product Manager during the development of some of Heil’s most popular product lines, such as the Heil Half/Pack ® Sierra and Freedom Front Loaders, DuraPack ® 4060 Split Body Rear Loader and the redesigned Rapid Rail ® Automated Arm. Davis also has served as a Key Account Manager for some of the nation’s largest refuse hauling fleets.

Currently, Davis is responsible for managing the replacement and aftermarket parts business for ESG and its core brands – Heil, Marathon, Curotto Can, and Bayne. Davis’ core objective has been to develop aftermarket parts strategies that help customers lower their overall cost of operation by increased product uptime and parts availability that he manages through Heil’s nationwide dealer network.

Prior to his tenure at ESG, Davis worked as an automotive engineer with both Nissan North America and C2. Davis holds a BS and MS in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from the University of Tennessee.