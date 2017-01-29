Narrow Win for Trash Outsourcing at Public Works

A key city committee has narrowly voted to contract out trash collection in Scarborough, setting the stage for a major battle at city council over privatizing the service.

The Public Works committee voted 3-2 to adopt staff recommendations that Toronto contract out garbage collection in District 4, an area largely made up of Scarborough. In a day-long session, councillors batted conflicting numbers back and forth, arguing the merits of abandoning the current public service model in favour of hiring a private company to take out the trash — as it has in Etobicoke, saving $11 million a year.

The item now moves on to council for a key vote at the end of the month. Councillor Jaye Robinson, chairman of the committee, defended the controversial vote. read more >>