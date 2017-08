The City of Nanaimo will borrow up to $6.2 million to pay for its new automated garbage collection system.

City politicians agreed at a council meeting Monday to use short-term borrowing to finance six trucks and 72,000 wheeled carts needed as Nanaimo shifts to an automated garbage system.

Central Nanaimo residents are expected to see the new service this October, while the rest of the city will get automated pickup and a trio of carts for garbage, recycling and organics next year. read more >>