Nanaimo Recycling Exchange Hosts Curious US Environmental Reps

The Nanaimo Recycling Exchange were called on as a resource to help the United States earlier this week.

Jan Hastings, executive director of the Exchange, told NanaimoNewsNOW the US representatives visited Nanaimo on Monday, Aug. 28 as part of a two-day tour.

Specifically, Hastings spoke about the province's extended producer responsibility program, which puts the cost of disposing items such as paint cans and pesticides on the producer, rather than the depot recycling or getting rid of the product. It's common in BC and Ontario but more uncommon in Canada and the states of Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and Washington do not.

read more >>