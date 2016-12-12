NL Moving Closer to Plastic Bag Ban

Plastic shopping bags have been around only a few decades but are poised to leave a legacy of pollution for thousands of years.

In Newfoundland and Labrador some estimate upward of 200 million bags each year are discarded into landfills, a portion of those making their way into surrounding forests and the ocean.

“They don’t break down and they are costing people in St. John’s a lot of money,” says Sheilagh O’Leary, a city councillor in the provincial capitol and one of a growing number of municipal politicians around the province advocating for a complete ban on single-use plastic bags in Newfoundland and Labrador.

O'Leary says plastic bag pollution is more noticeable in St. John's, where high winds scatter garbage from Robin Hood Bay landfill throughout the city's east side. As a result, she explains, the city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on infrastructure aimed at containing the litter in the landfill site.