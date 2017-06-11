Mountain of Trash: Everest’s environmental disaster

Recently, the mountaineering community has been abuzz with the news that Mount Everest’s eponymous Hillary Step may have collapsed after a devastating earthquake in Nepal. While this is debated by different climbers, Everest literally crumbling is a fair indication of what is happening to the mountain overall. Although the Step itself could have fallen victim to natural causes, the rest of the mountain has become a case study in environmental degradation.

Hundreds attempt to summit Everest every year, even with the hefty price tag attached to an expedition, and infrastructure has cropped up to meet demand. While this brings income to the region, construction consumes natural resources and climbers litter the mountain with debris and waste. read more >>