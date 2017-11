The amount of garbage collected on Mount Fuji increased 40 per cent in 2017 compared to the previous year, coinciding with the rising footfall on one of Japan's most famous tourist sights.

Mount Fuji, located southwest of Tokyo and listed in 2013 as a World Heritage Site, received a total of 285,000 visitors during the climbing season of July to September, 39,000 more than in 2016, the Ministry of the Environment said. read more >>