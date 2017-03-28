Most Waterloo Region Residents on Board with New Garbage Collection Schedule

More green bins are out at the curbs and few households have their garbage out on the wrong week as Waterloo Region residents settle in to the new waste collection schedule.

In Waterloo and Cambridge, where there is no garbage pickup again this week, only one to three per cent of households put garbage out at the curb. That's compared to a 10 to 20 per cent rate the first week after the new collection rules came into effect on March 6.

"It's another great improvement," said Cari Rastas Howard, waste management program manager for the region.