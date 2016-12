An annual effort to fix up and gift pre-used bikes to children continues to put a new spin on re-cycling.

Winnipeg Repair Education ‘N Cycling Hub (WRENCH) spokesman Jon Benson said the sixth annual Cycle of Giving (COG) 24-hour build-a-thon, which wrapped up at noon Sunday, helped produce “more than 300” refurbished bicycles.

Many of the bikes were recuperated from the Brady Landfill, and all of them will find new homes by 2017.