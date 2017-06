Waste diversion rates in Saugeen Shores declined last year.

The municipality says 8,875 tonnes of waste was accepted into the Southampton landfill in 2016, an increase of 2,270 tonnes compared to 2015, or a 26% increase.

Director of Public Works Amanda Froese says this was coupled with a decline in the amount of material collected for recycling, which dropped by 60 tonnes. read more >>