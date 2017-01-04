More Companies Brought in to Help Smithrite Clear Vancouver Alleys

For some Vancouver residents, the most exciting countdown of this holiday season is neither the 25 days before Christmas nor the 10 seconds before midnight on Jan. 1, but the countdown to garbage and recycling day.

It had been more than a month since recycling was collected in parts of the city, and green waste and garbage had started to pile up for some residents as well. Those in the city who had inquired about the problem were generally asked to kindly wait until their next scheduled pickup — surely the trucks would come then. read more >>