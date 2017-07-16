Montreal Farmer's Market Aims to Eliminate Wasted Food

Foodies flock to Montreal’s popular Jean-Talon Market to source fresh produce. Their discerning palates demand nothing but the best. But those high culinary standards see vendors there toss out around 200 tons of perfectly edible food every year.

It's a problem that extends far beyond Montreal's Little Italy enclave. A 2013 report by the United Nations estimates 1.3 billion tons of food goes to waste globally every year, costing $US750 billion in food costs and environmental impacts.